Greitens subpoenaed as part of investigation into charity donor list

By 47 minutes ago
  • Eric Greitens sits alongside his wife, Sheena Greitens, and Attorney General Josh Hawley and his wife, Erin Morrow Hawley.
    Eric Greitens, center, sits alongside his wife, Sheena Greitens, and Attorney General Josh Hawley and his wife, Erin Morrow Hawley at Greitens' inauguration in January 2017.
    File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Gov. Eric Greitens has been subpoenaed as part of an investigation into whether he used a list of donors to his charity, The Mission Continues, in his campaign for governor.

The fact that Attorney General Josh Hawley had issued subpoenas as part of the probe was already known. A Hawley spokeswoman confirmed in an emailed statement Thursday that the governor was one of the targets.

“We have issued a civil subpoena to the Greitens Group. Eric Greitens is the registered agent for the Greitens Group, and Eric Greitens has accepted service of the subpoena through his counsel,” the statement read.

The governor reportedly set up The Greitens Group, which now lists its headquarters in a strip mall in Jefferson City about five miles from the Capitol, to keep his work with The Mission Continues and private ventures like his best-selling books separate. His attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Greitens admitted in 2017 that his campaign received a list of Mission Continues donors, and used it to raise money for the governor’s race. He paid a $100 fine for failing to report the list as a gift with a value of more than $100.

Hawley’s investigation focuses on consumer protection and charitable registration and reporting laws.

Eric Greitens
Josh Hawley
The Mission Continues
