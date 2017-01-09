Greitens sworn in, along with 4 other Republicans

St. Louis native Eric Greitens is now Missouri’s governor, heading a parade of new Republican statewide officials. Among his first acts, in his inaugural address, was to promise to “fight for that change’’ that he had promised during his campaign.

“We will go to work with humble hearts,’’ Greitens said. But he promised the “might, strength and resolution of the firm fist of justice’’ against wrong-doers.

Noting that he has never held public office, Greitens declared, “I come as an outsider to do the people’s work.”

Greitens, a Republican, took note of Missouri’s past as the state where “the West was won,’’ where Charles Lindbergh began his historic plane flight across the Atlantic and where astronaut John Glenn’s space capsule was built.

He also lauded now-former Gov. Jay Nixon, a Democrat, for his gracious “peaceful transfer of power.”

Greitens briefly choked up as he said the best crime-fighting approach is “a dad playing ball with his son.”

Greitens was sworn in at noon, in line with Missouri’s Constitution. Part of his swearing-in was drowned out by a B-2 Stealth bomber flying overhead. State Supreme Court Judge Patricia Breckenridge performed the ceremony.

While Greitens did not mention ethics in his short address, he did issue his first executive order, which bans gifts from lobbyists to state employees of the executive branch. 

In the statement announcing the executive order, Greitens said, "We promised in the campaign ... that we were going to clean up the culture of corruption in Jefferson City... . As governor, I will always hold myself and my team to the highest possible standard."

Also sworn in were:

  • Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, who is recovering from recent heart surgery;
  • Attorney General Josh Hawley, a Republican, who has been a law professor at the University of Missouri-Columbia;
  • State Treasurer Eric Schmitt, an outgoing state senator from Glendale;
  • Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a lawyer who’s the son of John Ashcroft, Missouri’s former governor, former U.S. senator and most recently U.s. attorney general under George W. Bush.
