 Hannibal is sprucing up its riverfront for residents and tourists | St. Louis Public Radio

Hannibal is sprucing up its riverfront for residents and tourists

By 10 minutes ago
  • This rendering shows Hannibal's marina, docking area and green space, now under construction.
    This rendering shows Hannibal's marina, docking area and green space, now under construction.
    Hannibal Parks and Recreation

The boyhood home of Mark Twain is getting a makeover along its riverfront.

The changes will include a new river wall, event space and docking sites for three riverboats, including the Mark Twain. The improvements, in the works since the 1990s, will address a number of longstanding problems, according to Parks and Recreation director Andy Dorian.

“Failing river walls, old parking lots, dilapidated bathrooms,” Dorian said. “Our fountains were broken.”

Cruise destination and bicentennial

The plan came together Nov. 6 when the Hannibal City Council approved a $6.6 million contract with nearby Bleigh Construction, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers endorsed it. Construction is underway.

The renovation, financed through the city’s sales tax and a bond issue, comes just as Viking Cruises is making plans to offer Mississippi River vacations with stops in Hannibal.

“When we’re getting ready to do all this stuff and then you have a major company like that say, ‘Hey we're going to come to town,’ it just actually worked out perfectly for us,” Dorian said.

A green space is designed to appeal not only to tourists but also Hannibal residents, with accessibility for wheelchairs and strollers, and an expanded list of events.

“We’ll have movies in the park and music in the marina,” Dorian said. “We’ll be able to host large events such as family reunions, and things tied to our annual Tom Sawyer Days and the Big River Steampunk Festival."

Hannibal will mark its bicentennial int 2019. Dorian expects some events focused on that celebration will be held in the new green space if the project meets its September completion date.

“We’re pretty excited about it,” Dorian said.

Follow Nancy on Twitter: @NancyFowlerSTL 

Tags: 
Hannibal
Riverfront
Renovation
Tourism
Mark Twain
Top Stories

Related Content

Hannibal native, author Melissa Scholes Young sets debut novel in hometown

By Apr 19, 2018
Hannibal native Melissa Scholes Young is the author of "Flood."
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri native Melissa Scholes Young has fond memories of growing up in Hannibal.

“It is a welcome community, it is a place where I’m really proud to be from,” Young told St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh on Thursday. “It is what I still consider my hometown even though I left there when I was 17. I always return to my roots and I’m very aware of the way that being raised in a place with hardworking people ... how that has affected where I’ve gone in the world and the way I live my life.”

Artists' colony blossoms in Hannibal

By Aug 10, 2010
St. Louis Beacon archive 2013

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: It takes some imagination to see a terraced garden in an empty side lot where all that's left is a stone foundation. Or a historic museum and gallery space in a dilapidated jail. Or a spacious, comfortable home and studios in a battered old house in a rundown neighborhood that has seen sunnier days.

When the river hits the road: Tourism hurt by floods, even where it was dry

By Kristen Hare Jul 25, 2008
The Great Rivers National Scenic Byway 2008
Courtesy, Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: July 29, 2008- The Loading Dock Bar and Grill in Grafton, Ill., is all concrete and steel. Utilities hover above, the walls are really garage doors, and the view brings customers from far and near to sit and sip where the Mississippi and Illinois rivers meet.

It's also a symbol of lessons learned.

Preservation group says there’s no hope left for saving the landmark Goldenrod Showboat

By May 20, 2017
The Goldenrod Showboat took on about 7 feet of water when the Illinois River flooded near Kampsville, Illinois, in early May 2017.
Historic Riverboat Preservation Association

Illinois River floodwater has drained from the hull of the Goldenrod Showboat, along with any lingering optimism that the century-old vessel can be saved, according to the preservation group that owns it.

“There’s no glimmer of hope,’’ said Jacob Medford, vice president of the nonprofit Historic Riverboat Preservation Association. “We’ve tried our best with the Goldenrod, but not everything works out exactly how you want it. But we gave it our all.”