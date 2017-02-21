Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Harassment in the workplace

By 22 hours ago
  • Jessica Liss is a managing principal of Jackson Lewis, P.C. Much of her work deals with employment law.
    Jessica Liss is a managing principal of Jackson Lewis, P.C. Much of her work deals with employment law.
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh discussed the issues surrounding harassment in the workplace, whether it’s based on sex, religion or disability.

Joining him was Jessica Liss, J.D., a managing principal of Jackson Lewis, P.C. She will also weigh in on the proposed changes in Missouri’s discrimination law that will make it harder for employees to prove discrimination by employers.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
Workplace Discrimination
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

A noted architect’s journey from Japanese-American internment to Washington University in St. Louis

By Feb 16, 2017
Dick Henmi is a noted St. Louis architect, best known for the so-called "flying saucer" building on Grand, but his journey to St. Louis started during a dark period of American history.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

If you don’t know Richard (Dick) Henmi by name, and you probably should, you definitely know one of his most iconic contributions to St. Louis’ architectural assembly: the so-called ‘flying saucer’ building in Council Plaza off of Grand Boulevard. Henmi designed that building in 1967.

Are TIF, tax abatement being used in St. Louis in the best way? A tale of 2 differing philosophies

By 21 hours ago
On Tuesday's St. Louis on the Air, we'll look at the use of tax increment financing in St. Louis.
Illustration by Susannah Lohr | St. Louis Public Radio

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we turned our attention to the use of tax increment financing (TIF) and tax abatement as an economic development tool. Is it used too much in St. Louis? Is it used in the best way possible?

We spoke with two people who have different perspectives on the subject.  