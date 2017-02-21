On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh discussed the issues surrounding harassment in the workplace, whether it’s based on sex, religion or disability.

Joining him was Jessica Liss, J.D., a managing principal of Jackson Lewis, P.C. She will also weigh in on the proposed changes in Missouri’s discrimination law that will make it harder for employees to prove discrimination by employers.

