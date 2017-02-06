Have a good science story? We want to hear it!

The St. Louis Storytelling Festival and St. Louis Public Radio are teaming up to bring The Story Collider to town. The Story Collider, a science-themed, live, storytelling podcast, will feature a show in St. Louis on Tuesday, May 2.

We’re looking for scientists, writers, comedians, teachers and anyone with a good science story to pitch ideas for the event.

Stories should be true, personal tales about how science has affected your life, and will be shared live onstage at our show. Each story will be limited to 10 minutes and should center on the theme of “eclipse.” That theme can be interpreted literally or figuratively.

Send your brief, one- or two-paragraph pitch to stories@storycollider.org with the subject line "St. Louis Storytelling Festival." The deadline is March 1.

Need advice on how to make your pitch shine? We've got you covered. Click here.   

