Have questions about St. Louis area protests? Ask them here.

Protesters linked arms on September 15 in downtown St. Louis the day former police officer Jason Stockley was found not guilty in the shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith.
On Sept. 15, St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson ruled that former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley was not guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.

The verdict immediately touched off protests in downtown St. Louis, which spread throughout the city, St. Louis County and to St. Charles County. The protests have continued almost daily

As you are making sense of what's happening in the region, what questions do you have about the ongoing protests? Share them here and we may consider your question in our reporting. 

Questions about ongoing protests? Ask them here:

Jason Stockley
Anthony Lamar Smith
Stockley Verdict
