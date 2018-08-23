Hawley launches investigation into how St. Louis Archdiocese handled sex abuse allegations

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has accepted the Archdiocese of St. Louis’ invitation to review allegations of clergy sex abuse.

It comes after a grand jury in Pennsylvania issued a report detailing widespread child sexual abuse within the Catholic Church in that state. Sex abuse victim advocates have been calling for Hawley to launch a similar investigation.

On Thursday, Archbishop Robert Carlson wrote a letter to Hawley inviting him “to review our files for the purpose of making an independent determination of our handling of allegations of clergy sexual abuse in the Archdiocese of St. Louis.”

Carlson added that the Archdiocese “always cooperated with law enforcement in any investigation into these matters and we will continue to do so.”

Hawley told reporters on Thursday that he is accepting Carlson’s offer. He emphasized that his office doesn’t have the power to power to issue charges in this matter, but added he could recommend local prosecutors take action.

“What their cooperation will permit is for us to conduct a thorough, fair, impartial and indeed vigorous investigation — that’s exactly what we intend to do,” Hawley said.

Hawley also said that the statute of limitations may prevent prosecutors from filing charges, which is one of the reasons he’s starting the investigation as swiftly as possible.

“Facts are powerful things,” Hawley said. “And what the public wants, above else, is they want an accounting. They want an accounting of the facts. They want to know what’s happened, what’s going on and what’s being done to address it.”

When asked if his office has received a similar request from other dioceses from across the state, Hawley replied: “We have not.” He said that his office can’t subpoena specific dioceses, but added that his staff can investigate if they’re asked.

“We’ll be reaching out to them,” Hawley said. “I would strongly encourage them to do as the archbishop has done — and to open to us their files and their information. Make folks available to us so we can conduct an investigation that will cover the state and issue findings that will be comprehensive statewide.”

A spokesperson for the Kansas City-St. Joseph Diocese says it has not been contacted by Hawley’s office, but the Diocese will cooperate with any review the attorney general requests.

The Pennsylvania grand jury’s report found, among other things, that leaders of the state’s Catholic churches persuaded victims not to report abuse and law enforcement not to investigate allegations. It covered six of the state’s eight dioceses.

Hawley said that his office will issue a public report once its investigation is complete.

