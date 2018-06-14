 Hawley says he is still investigating Greitens | St. Louis Public Radio

Hawley says he is still investigating Greitens

By 58 minutes ago

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley says he is continuing to investigate former Gov. Eric Greitens for possible wrongdoing.

Hawley said Thursday that his office has two “open investigations” into Greitens, and that he is optimistic new Gov. Mike Parson’s staff will provide help, if needed.

One of the probes is looking into allegations that Greitens and his staff violated the state’s Sunshine Law, in part by using a texting app that erased messages immediately after they are read. At issue is whether office records that should have been retained were destroyed.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, right, examines equipment as Patriot Machines vice president Robert Burns gives him a tour of the plant.
Credit Jo Mannies | St. Louis Public Radio

Hawley had come under fire for his office’s initial investigation into the matter, which concluded months ago that Greitens and his staff had likely not violated any open-records laws.

Hawley observed Thursday that the probe is continuing. “We had requested lots and lots of documents and information from the former governor’s staff which they did not provide before he left office,” he said. “We are working now to get that information.”

Parson’s new staff may help in that regard, Hawley said.

The second investigation, Hawley said, is a continued look into whether Greitens inappropriately used the donor list for a charity he helped create, called The Mission Continues, to help raise money for his campaign. 

In both probes, Hawley said, “If we find evidence of wrongdoing, criminal or otherwise, we will refer that to the appropriate authorities. And if we have jurisdiction, we will pursue it, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

A Missouri House committee has yet to say whether it will continue its own probe into Greitens. He was under threat of impeachment when he resigned June 1.

Hawley disputed any accusations that he had not been tough enough.

“I think the facts speak for themselves,’’ he said. “We conducted very thorough investigations, plural … We referred criminal charges against the former governor. And he is no longer in office.”

Hawley touts Trump support

Hawley’s comments came after a campaign event in St. Charles, where he toured Patriot Machine, Inc. The firm is owned by Judy and Robert Burns, who are strong Republican supporters of President Donald Trump.

Judy Burns, the company’s president, said she is particularly opposed to abortion. “We believe in God and country,’’ she said.

Hawley praised Trump in remarks to company workers, and later to reporters. “I am proud to have the president’s endorsement,” Hawley said. “I hope he’ll visit Missouri many times.”

Trump headlined a campaign event for Hawley in March and is expected to return to Missouri this summer.

Tags: 
Eric Greitens
Josh Hawley
Top Stories

Related Content

Barnes to Steelman: Don’t pay Greitens’ attorneys

By Jun 12, 2018
Attorneys Ross Garber and Ed Greim were hired by former Gov. Eric Greitens to represent him "in his capacity as governor." June 2018
Tim Bommel | Missouri House Communications

The chairman of a Missouri House committee that investigated former Gov. Eric Greitens doesn’t want the state to pay for his lawyers.

Greitens hired attorneys Ed Greim and Ross Garber to represent him in his official capacity as governor. When questioned under oath by the House investigative committee last month, the two confirmed that they were billing the state for their services – Greim was billing the state $340 an hour, while Garber was billing $320 an hour.

Greitens will not face charges for behavior during 2015 affair

By Jun 8, 2018
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announces on June 8, 2018 that she will not charge former Gov. Eric Greitens with any crimes.
Elle Moxley | KCUR

Updated at 5:15 p.m. June 8 with comments from Jean Peters Baker — A special prosecutor has decided not to charge former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in connection with an affair he had before he became governor.

In deal to resign, Greitens admitted state had evidence in donor-list case

By Jun 6, 2018
Gov. Eric Greitens speaks during a news conference after the end of the 2017 legislative session. Greitens used this opportunity to compare lawmakers to third graders for not passing enough bills.
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 10:45 a.m. June 7 with comments from Greitens' attorney — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens admitted as part of a deal with St. Louis prosecutors that they had enough evidence to take him to trial over the use of a charity’s donor list for his campaign.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office on Wednesday released the full agreement that led to Greitens stepping down last week. Two paragraphs of that deal had originally been redacted. St. Louis Public Radio and other news outlets had filed requests under Missouri’s open records law to see the complete document. Attorney General Josh Hawley’s office ruled on Tuesday that it was an open record.