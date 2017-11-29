Hear 5 stories about finding personal resilience in science

The night began with a story told by a science journalist who tried to cure her autoimmune disease by swallowing parasitic worms. It finished with the story of a young primate researcher who nearly died after being attacked by two chimpanzees.

On Oct. 5, St. Louis Public Radio and The Story Collider podcast collaborated for the second time to present five personal science stories live, on stage, at The Ready Room. It was the first time I hosted a show with local comedian Zack Stovall since we joined The Story Collider's team of producers last summer. The theme of the night was "Resilience." Some of these stories showed how resilience is necessary to scientific research. Others showed how they used scientific knowledge to overcome major challenges in their lives.

Three shows are planned for St. Louis in 2018, with specific dates to be determined. The deadline to pitch a story for the spring show is Jan. 10, but we will consider pitches on a rolling basis as long as they are sent to stories@storycollider.org.

Only a paragraph is needed and The Story Collider podcast has tips if you need help pitching your personal science story.

Science writer Leah Shaffer turns to parasitic worms to treat her illness.

Biologist Gerardo Camilo grapples with the kidnapping of a student while doing research in Guatemala.

Comedian Sarah Pearl learns she has bipolar disorder.

Avian toxicologist Rebecka Brasso is determined to get her samples of penguin eggshells from Antarctica past customs agents in Chile.

Primate researcher Andrew Oberle survives a brutal attack by two chimpanzees.

