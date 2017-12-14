 Here are the 6 finalists for St. Louis' police chief | St. Louis Public Radio

Here are the 6 finalists for St. Louis' police chief


  • St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis interim Police Chief Larry O'Toole address reporters on Saturday, September 16, 2017.
    St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis interim Police Chief Larry O'Toole address reporters on Saturday, September 16, 2017. O'Toole is one of six finalists to be the city's permanent police chief.
    File photo I Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio
  • Norman, Oklahoma, Police Chief Keith L. Humphrey. Dec. 14, 2017
    Norman, Oklahoma, Police Chief Keith L. Humphrey.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Chief Patrick Melvin of the Port Arthur Police Department in Texas. Dec. 14, 2017
    Chief Patrick Melvin of the Port Arthur Police Department in Texas.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Capt. Mary Edwards-Fears, who is assigned to the St. Louis police department's Bureau of Professional Standards. Dec. 14, 2017
    Capt. Mary Edwards-Fears, who is assigned to the St. Louis police department's Bureau of Professional Standards.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Maj. John Hayden, commander of the St. Louis police department's North Patrol Division. Dec. 14, 2017
    Maj. John Hayden, commander of the St. Louis police department's North Patrol Division.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Maj. Stephen Max Geron of the Dallas Police Department. Dec. 14, 2017
    Maj. Stephen Max Geron of the Dallas Police Department.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Lt. Col. Lawrence O'Toole, interim chief of the St. Louis police department. Dec. 14, 2017
    Lt. Col. Lawrence O'Toole, interim chief of the St. Louis police department.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Three outside candidates are among the six people who are vying to be the next chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Those six candidates will speak to the public tonight at a public forum at Saint Louis University law school. They are:

  • Lt. Col. Lawrence O'Toole, 59, the interim chief, who has served the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for 33 years. Mayor Lyda Krewson appointed him to temporarily head the department after then-chief Sam Dotson abruptly resigned in April, on Krewson's first full day in office.
  • Maj. John Hayden, commander of the department's North Patrol Division. He has been with the department for 30 years.
  • Capt. Mary Edwards-Fears, 57, who is assigned to the Bureau of Professional Standards, which includes the Community Policing and Internal Affairs units and the Police Academy. She has been with the department for 31 years.

And for the first time in modern history, candidates from other police departments are being considered for the chief's position. Those finalists include:

  • Maj. Stephen Max Geron of the Dallas Police Department, with nearly 25 years of experience. He has held a variety of positions in the department, including as its spokesman.
  • Norman, Oklahoma, Police Chief Keith L. Humphrey, who worked in the Arlington, Texas, department before becoming chief in Lancaster, Texas, and then Norman.
  • Chief Patrick Melvin of the Port Arthur Police Department in Texas. Before that he worked in Phoenix and later became the founding police chief for the City of Maricopa in Arizona. He was placed on administrative leave there before resigning in 2016.

St. Louis public safety director Jimmie Edwards will hire the new chief, although Krewson will likely play a big role in making the decision.

Follow Rachel on Twitter: @rlippmann

