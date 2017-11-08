 Here’s where voters did — and didn’t — support Prop P | St. Louis Public Radio

Here’s where voters did — and didn’t — support Prop P

On Tuesday, St. Louis voters approved Proposition P, a half-cent sales tax increase intended to give police and firefighters a raise. Prop P passed with nearly 60 percent of the vote.

Its support primarily came from voters in the 12th, 16th and 23rd wards, in the southwest part of the city, which together accounted for more than a quarter of all the "yes" votes. Voters in the 8th and 15th wards, covering much of the Shaw and Tower Grove neighborhoods, cast the most "no" votes.

Police line up against a fence at the Workhouse to prevent protesters from shaking it during a protest in July.
Credit File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

