Hey Y’all: Join NPR’s Sam Sanders at Talk Toast Taste

If you were one of the many listeners to the NPR Politics Podcast during the 2016 election cycle, you will recognize Sam Sanders’ familiar “hey y’all” as the opening salvo to an informative and engaging conversation about the politics of the day.

What you may not know is that Sanders graduated from the Harvard Kennedy School with a Master's degree in public policy with a focus on media and politics, which is exactly what we have invited him to discuss with us at this year’s annual dinner, Talk Toast Taste.

We invite you to join us on Thursday, March 30 for what is sure to be a robust, informative, and engaging evening of dialogue about media literacy and the importance of journalistic ethics and integrity. Not to mention great food and award-winning Missouri wine!

Reserve your seat now.