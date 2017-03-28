On Wednesday's St. Louis on the Air we'll air highlights of the Ferguson Mayoral Forum held earlier this week at the Ferguson Community Center. Incumbent Mayor James Knowles III and Councilwoman Ella Jones are on the ballot for the April 4 nonpartisan election in Ferguson and both participated.

The event was sponsored by St. Louis on the Air and The Center for Social Empowerment.

Host Don Marsh moderated the discussion and St. Louis Public Radio political reporter Jason Rosenbaum asked additional questions.

Complete audio of the Ferguson Mayoral Forum held on March 27, 2017 at the Ferguson Community Center.

