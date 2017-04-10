In his last week, a discussion with St. Louis’ longest-serving mayor, Francis Slay

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh was joined by St. Louis’ longest-serving mayor, Francis G. Slay. This interview happened during Slay’s last full week in office, after a 16-year tenure.

Before Mayor Francis Slay, St. Louis' longest-serving mayor, leaves office, he joined St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh to look back on his 16-year tenure in the city's top job.

And don’t forget to check out the Millennium Mayor podcast, which delves into seven critical days during Slay’s time as mayor. You can find it here.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.