Historic USS Missouri battleship undergoing renovations, preparing for WWII anniversary

The USS Missouri has played a role in history that is likely equal to its heft. Missouri’s namesake vessel is three football fields long, 20 stories high, 45,000 tons and once housed a crew of 2,400 sailors. The famous battleship was the site of the Japanese surrender during World War II and was a favorite of President Harry Truman, a native Missourian.

“There’s always a lot of renovation,” explained Mike Carr, president and CEO of the USS Missouri Memorial Association, who joined St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh on Thursday. “It always takes a lot of effort and money to support 45,000 tons of steel.

”Beginning in 2019, the association will begin commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII. In addition, the U.S. Navy recently granted the USS Missouri a 25-year lease on the pier in Pearl Harbor and numerous renovations are underway.

“I get to work very early every day, and it’s such a special time of day to watch the sun coming up, as Pearl Harbor comes alive,” Carr said. “We’re the only battleship that actually sits in the middle of an active-duty Navy base.”

Listen to the audio to hear more about the USS Missouri’s role in U.S. history and about how the ship is preparing to withstand Hurricane Lane.

