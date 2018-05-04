Hit List: 5 new St. Louis restaurants you should try in May

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked with our partners from Sauce Magazine about the best new restaurants to try during the month of May.
Joining him for the discussion were Heather Hughes and Meera Nagarajan, managing editor and art director, respectively.
- The Benevolent King, 7268 Manchester Rd, St. Louis, MO 63143
- Devoti Trattoria, 5100 Daggett Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110
- Good Fortune, 2261, 1641D Tower Grove Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110
- Kiin Essentially Thai, 550 N 7th St, St. Louis, MO 63101
- Rush Bowls, 227 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, MO 63108
