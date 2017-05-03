This house in Quincy housed hundreds of slaves as they sought freedom on the Underground Railroad

The Mississippi River town of Quincy, Illinois was a major stop on the Underground Railroad as slaves attempted to make their way from Missouri to a free state.

Quincy’s role in the Underground Railroad – a network of often secretive locations used to help blacks escape to free states and Canada – is highlighted in the events that took place at the home of Dr. Richard Eells and his wife, Jane, during the mid-nineteenth century.

The Friends of the Dr. Richard Eells House is a group of people dedicated to preserving the history of the house, located at 415 Jersey St., and providing educational tours about the Underground Railroad and architectural techniques of the period.

“Dr. Eells, in 1835, his house was only four blocks from the Mississippi River,” said Mike Smith, who’s a committee member of a group that helps preserve the historic home. “He was an abolitionist and he was actively involved in the Underground Railroad, and we know this for sure because in 1842, he was caught helping an escaped slave named Charley.”

Laura Sievert, executive director of Arts Quincy, estimates that between 200 and 400 slaves went through Eells’ property.

“He actually moved here specifically to help slaves,” Sievert told St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh. “What’s interesting about Dr. Eells is that he actually became interested in the abolitionist movement when he was studying medicine at Yale.”

Listen to the conversation to hear more about Quincy’s role in the Underground Railroad.

