How are things going at NPR? Newscaster Jack Speer joined us to discuss

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, NPR Newscaster Jack Speer joined host Don Marsh to discuss his career, reporting from Washington D.C. post-election and how things are going at NPR.

Speer, who prior to joining the newscast unit in 2007 worked for NPR’s business desk since 1998, has covered the nation’s top business and economic news.

"As a journalist, everyone is trying to influence you in some way," Speer said during the interview. "Your job as a journalist is to be an independent arbiter of the facts."

Listen to the full discussion here:

