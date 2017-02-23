How can we treat and prevent toxic stress in children?

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh led a discussion about the science of Adverse Childhood Experiences and a new way to treat and prevent toxic stress.

Joining him in studio:

Courtney Berg, LCSW, Executive Director, Girls on the Run St. Louis

Emily Luft, Program Director of Alive & Well STL, St. Louis Regional Health Commission

A discussion about toxic stress, trauma and their impact on St. Louis children with Girls on the Run's Courtney Berg and Alive & Well STL's Emily Luft on St. Louis on the Air.

Related Event

What: Girls on the Run St. Louis Presents Resilience: The Biology of Stress & the Science of Hope

When: Thursday, March 2 at 5:45 p.m.

Where: Missouri Botanical Garden’s Shoenberg Theatre, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63110

More information.

