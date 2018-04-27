How an investigator, an attorney general and $100,000 in cash affected Greitens’ week

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Jo Mannies and Rachel Lippmann review what occurred in the Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens saga.

After two particularly bad weeks, it could be argued that there were rays of light on the legal front for the GOP governor. That’s because an investigator who allegedly made false statements during a deposition took the Fifth Amendment — which could place critical evidence in jeopardy.

Perhaps the most eyebrow-raising development on the political front was attorney Al Watkins’ disclosure that his firm received $100,000 to deal with the fallout from Greitens’ admission of an extramarital affair. Watkins represents the ex-husband of the woman with whom Greitens had the affair. The husband ended up breaking that story to KMOV earlier this year.

Other things talked about on this show:

How a judge is ordering Watkins to say who gave him the $100,000 — and why it matters who is paying Greitens and Watkins’ legal bills.

Greitens’ continuing decision to not to take question from reporters.

Where House members stand on considering impeachment.

An unsuccessful effort to prevent Attorney General Josh Hawley from getting involved in Greitens’ legal situation.

