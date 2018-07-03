 Hundreds celebrate opening of Arch museum and vistors center | St. Louis Public Radio

Hundreds celebrate opening of Arch museum and vistors center

  • A child runs through the reflecting pool at the Gateway Arch. The new museum and upgraded grounds were christened Tuesday, July 3, 2018, after a five-year renovation project.
    A child runs through the reflecting pool at the Gateway Arch. The new museum and upgraded grounds were christened Tuesday, after a five-year renovation project.
  • A visitor listens to dignitaries speak Tuesday, July 3, 2018, as part of a ceremony to re-open the Gateway Arch visitor center, capping a five-year renovation of the museum and park grounds.
    A visitor listens to dignitaries speak Tuesday as part of a ceremony to re-open the Gateway Arch visitor center, capping a five-year renovation of the museum and park grounds.
  • The Gateway Arch reflects in a fountain in front the the new museum and visitor center, which opened Tuesday, July 3, 201.
    The Gateway Arch reflects in a fountain in front the the new museum and visitor center, which opened Tuesday.
  • Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke speaks to visitors to the Gateway Arch grounds Juny 3, 2018. The renovations allow people better access to
    Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke speaks to visitors to the Gateway Arch grounds. The renovations allow people better access to "one of our great sights.”
  • Officials and National Parks Services staff cut the ribbon to the new Gateway Arch visitor center and museum Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
    Officials and National Parks Services staff cut the ribbon to the new Gateway Arch visitor center and museum Tuesday.
The Normany High School Band provided the beat and Mother Nature brought on the heat, as hundreds gathered on the St. Louis riverfront Tuesday morning to celebrate the opening of the new museum and vistors center at the Gateway Arch.

The ribbon cutting marked the final stage in a five-year project to revitalize  the Arch grounds. Speakers emphasized the public-private partnership that planned and funded the $380 million project.

"For the first time in National Park Service history, a local population chose to tax themselves,'' said Cardinals Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith, who served as master of ceremonies for the event. He praised St. Louis city and county voters for passing a sales tax to support the project.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke called the partnership a model and commended the cooperation between the National Park Service, city and state officials and civic organizations.

"Our park system is for the benefit and enjoyment of the people,'' Zinke said. "And we need, as a park and a government, to get back to working for the people.''

He reminded the crowd that the plaza where guests were seated was constructed over Interstate 44 to better connect the Arch with downtown St. Louis.  Gateway Arch National Park now expresses the majesty of the nation's tallest monument, he said.

Missouri's two U.S. senators both attended.

Democratic U.S. Sen Claire McCaskill told those gathered that the Arch project is positive news for everyone. 

“When everyone wants to talk about how government stinks, let me say, 'This is how it’s supposed to work,' ” she said.

McCaskill said it took teamwork from the federal government and National Park Service to clear red tape, the Missouri Department of Transportation's work on building the "lid" over the interstate and the efforts of local government in making everything happen on schedule.

"And maybe, most importantly, the people of the St. Louis region, both the city and the county saying, ‘Yeah, we want to tax ourselves a little to make sure we take care of our crown jewel — the Arch,’ ” McCaskill said.

Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt spoke about overcoming concerns of the National Park Service in the early years so that the partnership could develop.

“I think, initially there was a lot of you at the Park Service [who thought] ‘Well, that means private and local money and the same kind of decision-making that we always had,’" he said. "But fortunately for us, we had representatives of the Park Service that wanted to understand that this wasn’t the way that was going to be if this was going to work here or anywhere else.”

The Normandy High School Marching Band parades past the Arch Tuesday. The band performed as part of ceremonies to re-open the Arch museum.
After the ribbon cutting, the Normandy High School Band led a procession to the northern edge of the Arch grounds for a festival including music and food trucks at a  new public gathering space that replaced a parking garage.

Vanessa Robinson Keith of Creve Coeur was among the visitors who braved the sultry 90-degree heat to observe the ribbon cutting and visit the museum. She described the Arch with pride.

Visitors wait in line to enter the Gateway Arch museum and visitor center for the first time Tuesday after it re-opened following a five-year renovation.
"It's something we offer the nation and the world,'' she said.

Follow Mary and Abigail on Twitter: @MaryDLeonard; @AbigailCensky

