 Hundreds of slaves took refuge in this Quincy house as they sought freedom on Underground Railroad | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Hundreds of slaves took refuge in this Quincy house as they sought freedom on Underground Railroad

By 1 hour ago
  • Dr. Richard Eells House in Quincy, Illinois
    Dr. Richard Eells House in Quincy, Illinois
    (Courtesy Arts Quincy)

The Mississippi River town of Quincy, Illinois, was a major stop on the Underground Railroad as slaves attempted to make their way from Missouri to a free state.

Quincy’s role in the Underground Railroad – a network of often secretive locations used to help enslaved people escape to free states and Canada – is highlighted in the events that took place at the home of Dr. Richard Eells and his wife, Jane, during the mid-19th century.

The Friends of the Dr. Richard Eells House is a group of people dedicated to preserving the history of the house, located at 415 Jersey St., and providing educational tours about the Underground Railroad and architectural techniques of the period.

“Dr. Eells, in 1835, his house was only four blocks from the Mississippi River,” said Mike Smith, who’s a committee member of a group that helps preserve the historic home. “He was an abolitionist and he was actively involved in the Underground Railroad, and we know this for sure because in 1842, he was caught helping an escaped slave named Charley.”

Laura Sievert, executive director of Arts Quincy, estimates that between 200 and 400 slaves went through Eells’ property.

“He actually moved here specifically to help slaves,” Sievert told St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh. “What’s interesting about Dr. Eells is that he actually became interested in the abolitionist movement when he was studying medicine at Yale.”

Listen to the conversation to hear more about Quincy’s role in the Underground Railroad.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Tags: 
Underground Railroad
Richard Eells
Quincy
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

Civic Leaders Announce Competition For Meachum Freedom Crossing Monument Design

By May 21, 2014
Nora Ibrahim

On the 159th anniversary of Mary Meachum's attempted crossing of the Mississippi River — from what was at the time the slave state of Missouri to the free state Illinois — St. Louis residents, local groups and officials gathered at the crossing site to announce plans for a permanent monument. For many of those who attended, it marks 15 years of hard work to get the site more widely recognized. 

Archaeologists Dig For Clues To African-American History In Brooklyn, Ill.

By Oct 13, 2014
Archaeologists from the Illinois State Archaeological Survey dig at the former 1851 house site of Priscilla Baltimore in Brooklyn, Illinois.
Véronique LaCapra | St. Louis Public Radio

Brooklyn, Ill., is a small, predominantly African-American town, just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis.

What little revenue the town brings in comes mostly from strip clubs. But there’s more to Brooklyn than that.

Archaeologists from the Illinois State Archaeological Survey have been digging for evidence of Brooklyn’s pre-Civil-War past, trying to solve some of the mysteries about its origins.

Exploring The Life Of A For-Hire Abolitionist

By Erica Smith Oct 13, 2014
'Ain't No Harm to Kill the Devil' by Jeffrey Copeland
Courtesy of Jeffrey Copeland

Among abolitionists, John Fairfield was unique: He was brutal, not above a shootout; he created elaborate ruses to rescue slaves; and he charged for his work.

Fairfield was born in Virginia to a slave-owning family.

“John, as a very young man, had a very dear friend, one of the younger slaves, he grew up with,” said author Jeffrey Copeland . His book “Ain’t No Harm to Kill the Devil: The Life and Legend of John Fairfield, Abolitionist for Hire,” examines Fairfield’s life.