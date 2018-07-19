 ‘I Live Here’ event opens doors to community stories | St. Louis Public Radio

‘I Live Here’ event opens doors to community stories

By 49 minutes ago
  • Hosted by St. Louis Public Radio’s Kameel Stanley and Tim Lloyd, the July 10 “I Live Here” event featured five St. Louisans’ stories include one from Chiffontae.
    Tim Lloyd | St. Louis Public Radio

In an effort to spur more listener engagement, the “We Live Here” team decided early on to host a community storytelling event. Now in its third year, “I Live Here” features the voices of community members related to a specific topic. Five St. Louisans shared their tales at the latest gathering on July 10.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, “We Live Here” co-host/co-producer Kameel Stanley joined host Don Marsh to talk about the most recent episode of the podcast, which samples a few speakers from the event.

While the fourth season of the podcast currently explores the intersection of race, class and housing, the theme for the “I Live Here” event this year was “Homes and the Stories They Hold.”

“Home kind of runs the gamut in terms of what reactions [people have] and how people interpret that,” Stanley said. “We have some really funny stories in the episode, and we have some more serious, somber things that really make you think about kind of our connection to each other.”

Listen to the full behind-the-scenes conversation here:

