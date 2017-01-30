If you have 3 hours to spare, we need your help!

Date: Sunday, February 26

Time: 1pm-4pm

Location: St. Louis Public Radio

Each year we celebrate those who have been members of St. Louis Public Radio for 20 or more years at a behind-the-scenes party at our studios in Grand Center, and we need your help!

From assisting the photographer at the photo wall to guiding guests through our building, there are plenty of opportunities to help us make the day a special experience for those who have worked to ensure that St. Louis Public Radio exists for us today.

Sign up here, or call Alie McNeil at 314-516-6489.