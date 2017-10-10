Illinois is considered a top state for animal welfare. Here are some of its recently-passed laws.

A new slate of laws meant to protect animals will go into effect in Illinois come Jan. 1. The number of laws passed in the recent legislative session has skyrocketed the state to be considered the first-ranked in the nation in terms of animal welfare, by the Animal Legal Defense Fund.

Missouri, on the other hand, is ranked 36th.

"Missouri could do a lot better, but you see such impasse," said Ledy VanKavage, a senior legislative attorney with the Best Friends Animal Society.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, VanKavage joined host Don Marsh discussed some of the new laws and what separates Illinois from Missouri.

Ledy VanKavage shares what animal welfare laws are going into effect in Illinois that make it the first-ranked state for animal welfare in the country with St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh.

In the past year, Illinois passed seven animal welfare-related laws, VanKavage said. One designated that shelter dogs or cats are the statewide pet. Another made it so that judges must consider the best interests of a companion pet in the case of a divorce.

Illinois also became the first state to ban the use of elephants in circuses. It also gave counties the capability to fund trap/neuter/vaccinate/and return programs as part of the Illinois Pet Population Control Fund and gave pet stores the abilities to microchip dogs and casts they sell.

