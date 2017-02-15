Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's third budget address, annotated

By & 52 minutes ago
  • Illustration by Susannah Lohr | St. Louis Public Radio

Gov. Bruce Rauner delivered his third budget address Wednesday at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield. There has been no state budget since July 2015. 

Reporters and editors from WBEZ, WTTW, and NPR Illinois annotated Rauner's address with fact-checks and analysis. 

In his 2017 State of the State address, Rauner said he was optimistic about Illinois’ future despite the historic budget impasse that has dragged on for months. The Republican has bickered with Democrats in the Legislature over increasing taxes and cutting spending. 

The state is hurtling toward a $5 billion deficit by June 30, has $11 billion in overdue bills and pension-program shortfalls totaling $130 billion.  The Illinois Senate has been working on a plan that increases revenue and addresses some of Rauner's priorities. 

Read the full Budget Address with fact-checks and analysis

Loading...

Tags: 
Bruce Rauner
Illinois budget

Related Content

Governor Rauner sees hope despite dragging budget talks

By Jan 25, 2017
The Illinois State Capitol in Springfield on May 31, 2016.
Seth Perlman / Associated Press

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner delivered his State of the State address Wednesday and said he was optimistic about Illinois’ future despite the historic budget impasse that has dragged on for more than a year. 

Illinois' new governor calls for billions in budget cuts

By & Feb 18, 2015
(WUIS Radio)

Illinois' new Republican governor is calling for deep spending cuts to address a state budget billions in the red without raising taxes.

Gov. Bruce Rauner said during his first budget address Wednesday that Illinois has been living beyond its means.