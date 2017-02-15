Illinois Gov. Rauner's 3rd budget address, annotated

Gov. Bruce Rauner delivered his third budget address Wednesday at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield. There has been no state budget since July 2015.

Reporters and editors from WBEZ, WTTW, and NPR Illinois annotated Rauner's address with fact-checks and analysis.

In his 2017 State of the State address, Rauner said he was optimistic about Illinois’ future despite the historic budget impasse that has dragged on for months. The Republican has bickered with Democrats in the Legislature over increasing taxes and cutting spending.

The state is hurtling toward a $5 billion deficit by June 30, has $11 billion in overdue bills and pension-program shortfalls totaling $130 billion. The Illinois Senate has been working on a plan that increases revenue and addresses some of Rauner's priorities.

