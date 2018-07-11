 Insight Theatre Company presents 'The Importance of Being Earnest' | St. Louis Public Radio
Insight Theatre Company presents 'The Importance of Being Earnest'

  • Tom Murray and Ed Reggi joined host Don Marsh to discuss the opening of “The Importance of Being Earnest, A Trivial Comedy for Serious People.”
    Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

Opening the curtain on themes such as forbidden love and secret identities, Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest, A Trivial Comedy for Serious People,” opens Thursday in Grand Center.

This classic farcical comedy set in 1890s London follows the lives of two friends using the same alias, “Ernest,” for their clandestine activities. “At the core of this play, it’s really about who are we in public versus who are we in private,” Ed Reggi said on Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air.

Host Don Marsh spoke with Reggi, the director of this Insight Theatre Company production, along with Tom Murray, who will play the role of Lady Bracknell.

“The dresses are gorgeous,” Murray remarked. “I put them on last night with the full wig and makeup and everything, and I thought, ‘Oh my God, I look like my mother.’”

In the most recent renditions of the play, men have played the role of Lady Bracknell. “So I’m excited to be able to carry on that tradition here in St. Louis,” Murray said.

“This is definitely one of those productions where you come, you leave your stress at the door, you’re gonna laugh – it’s a great cast, you’re gonna have a great time,” Reggi said. “You kind of let go of what’s going on in your life a little bit, and have fun.”

Related event
What: “The Importance of Being Earnest, A Trivial Comedy for Serious People”
When: 8 p.m. Thursday – Saturday, July 12 – 14 and July 19 – 21; 2 p.m. Sunday, July 15 and July 22
Where: Grandel Theatre (3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, MO 63108)

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex HeuerEvie Hemphill and Caitlin Lally give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

