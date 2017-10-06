Ira Flatow Visits St. Louis

Public Radio personality Ira Flatow was recently in St. Louis for a short visit. On September 19 Flatow moderated a panel for the Washington University Assembly Series, around the topic of climate change. Flatow discussed with climate scientists how studying past and present climate conditions can lead to the development of future strategies to protect the earth.

He also took the time to meet with St. Louis Public Radio donors. On September 19, Cornerstone Society members Mary and Steve Schoolman hosted a private reception at their home for Ira and about 50 guests.

Ira spoke of his more than 35 years of work in public radio, from his early career as a science reporter for NPR, and 25 years as the host of Science Friday, Public Radio's International’s acclaimed weekly talk show. He also recounted one of his most memorable NPR stories, in which he took former All Things Considered host Susan Stamberg into a closet to crunch Wint-O-Green Lifesavers, proving they spark in the dark.

Science Friday can be heard on St. Louis Public Radio each Friday at 1:00-2:00 pm, and from 8:00 to 10:00 pm.