ISBE Supplied Staffers DIY School Funding Simulator

Gov. Bruce Rauner has launched a website to show that most school districts stand to gain more state funding under his plan than under the Democrats' plan. How he calculated those numbers is a question reporters have asked repeatedly. We turned to the state board of education for answers.

When lawmakers wants to see how a school funding bill would work out, they ask the Illinois State Board of Education to build a simulation or model. But on June 26th — the Monday after House Speaker Michael Madigan (D-Chicago) held a press conference to demand that Rauner sign the school funding bill known as Senate Bill 1 — ISBE received "multiple requests" for new models showing varying appropriation levels. To expedite matters, the board's legislative liaison, Amanda Elliott, sent an email to several staffers in both parties with a detailed plug-and-play diagram attached, showing them how to build their own school funding simulations using models already published on isbe.net.



Step one: Specify the dollar amount to input through the new formula. This diagram negated any need for lawmakers (or the governor) to share how they calculated that amount.

