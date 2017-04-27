It's Awards Season at STLPR!

With nearly 30 full-time reporters, producers, announcers, and editors, St. Louis Public Radio is dedicated to covering local and regional issues in an in-depth and meaningful way, and that thoughtful work has been recognized by a number of prestigious institutions.

Congratulations, Mary Edwards!

Mary Edwards, who has been with St. Louis Public Radio for more than 30 years, was inducted into the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame this month. Learn more about Mary in next month’s edition of Membership Matters!

STLPR receives 3 Murrow Awards

The 2017 Regional Murrow Awards have been announced and STLPR is the recipient of 3 Regional Awards. The Murrow Awards’ goal is to recognize the best electronic journalism produced by news organizations around the world, and STLPR won awards for Continuing Coverage for Winter flooding of 2016 , News Documentary for Suspended Futures, and Website for news.stlpublicradio.org.

Brent Jones, Tim Lloyd, and Kameel Stanley named finalists for the 2016 EWA National Awards for Education Reporting

STLPR reporters Brent Jones, Tim Lloyd, and Kameel Stanley have been honored as finalists for the Education Writers Association (EWA) National Awards in the Single Topic News or Feature Broadcast category for their work on Suspended Futures. The finalists chosen for the National Awards have not only demonstrated outstanding education journalism, but have crafted engaging stories. Brent Jones, Tim Lloyd, and Kameel Stanley certainly created something that fits that description.