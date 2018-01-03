 'It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders' to replace 'The Tavis Smiley Show' | St. Louis Public Radio
'It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders' to replace 'The Tavis Smiley Show'

This Sunday, January 7, NPR’s It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders will replace The Tavis Smiley Show from 8 to 9 p.m.

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders is a weekly one-hour engaging conversation -- a timely and topical look back at the week's news, with pop culture features and interviews.

Launched as a twice-weekly podcast in June 2017, It's Been a Minute became a one-hour weekly radio program in October. The show is designed to engage audiences with timely and topical discussions.

Sam talks with journalists, newsmakers, and listeners about news, popular culture and the internet -- stories big and small, about all subjects, with equal vigor and interest. This show provides an irreverent, casual space for listeners who don’t know how to process the pace of current events but can’t think about anything else. Sam also spends time with actors, musicians, and comedians, interviewing them in long-form segments that give listeners a chance to really get to know them.

View our full program schedule and catch up on past episodes of It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders.

