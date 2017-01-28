Related Program: 
Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, January 29, 2016 will be “Jazz Giants Born in January and February.”  Jazz Giants are those musicians whose individuality makes them both instantly recognizable by their sound and revered for their inspiring playing. Among these giants are Henry "Red" Allen, Mildred Bailey, Frank Butler, Big Sid Catlett, Kenny Clarke, Curtis Counce, Tadd Dameron, Buddy DeFranco, Roy Eldridge, Jimmy Forrest, Stan Getz, Benny Golson, Dexter Gordon, Wardell Gray, Bobby Hutcherson, Milt Jackson, J. J. Johnson, James P. Johnson, Gene Krupa, Harold Land, Jay McShann, Myra Melford, James Moody, David Murray, "Tricky Sam" Nanton, Herbie Nichols, Flip Phillips, Max Roach, Sonny Stitt, Buddy Tate, Henry Threadgill, Juan Tizol, and Chick Webb.

The Slide Show contains photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

The Archive of this show will be available until the morning of February 8, 2016.

In this video, the SFJazz Collective plays Thelonious Monk's "Well, You Needn't" at the 2007 Java Jazz Festival.  Dave Douglas (tp) Joshua Redman (ts) Miguel Zenon (as) Ande Heyward (tb) Rene Rosnes (p) Matt Penman (b) and Eric Harland (d)

The 100 Most Frequently Recorded Jazz Originals-Part IV

By Oct 29, 2012
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

On Sunday, November 4, Jazz Unlimited will present part 4 of our series on frequently recorded jazz originals.  The time period of the recordings spans 80 years  from 1926 to 2006.  Some of the music includes Benny Moten's "South," the Original Dixieland Jazz Band's "Tiger Rag," Duke Ellington's "I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart," Billy Strayhorn's "Chelsea Bridge," Nat Adderley's "Work Song," and Miles Davis's "Milestones."  Photos of some of the artists heard on this show can be found on the accompanying slide show.  Some of the other artists heard on the show will be Horace Tapscott, Thel

Gershwin-Part 1: Show Music

By Jan 4, 2015
Heard on "Lady Be Good"
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for January 4, 2015 will be “Gershwin-Part 1: Show Music.”  This is the first part of a month long listen to jazz versions of Gershwin compositions.  Our own Stephanie Trick, Dave Venn, Steve Schenkel, Jay Hungerford, Valerie Tichacek, Kim Portnoy, Ric Vice and Clancy Newell will be heard along with Count Basie, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Dexter Gordon, Oscar Peterson, Benny Goodman and Shirley Horn, among others.

The Slide Show has my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

Tributes to Jim Hall and Chico Hamilton + Dexter Gordon's 90th Birthday

By Feb 1, 2014
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for February 2, 2014 will be “Tributes to Jim Hall and Chico Hamilton + Dexter Gordon’s 90th Birthday.”  Hall and Hamilton died in late 2013 after long lives and careers.  All three artists featured tonight had their early careers in Los Angeles.  We will attempt to play music representative of their careers.  The artists featured on this show include Gerald Wiggins, Billie Holiday, Paul Desmond, the Billy Eckstine Big Band, Pat Metheny, Art Farmer, Charles Lloyd, Herbie Hancock, Gerry Mulligan, Sonny Rollins, Kenny Baron, Joe Lovano, Chris Potter and Woody Shaw, along with H

Winter Holiday Show

By Dec 21, 2013
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, December 22 will be “The Winter Holiday Show.”  Each year around the winter solstice, cultures around the celebrate the coming of longer days.  In this country, the major celebrations are Hanukah, solstice celebrations, Christmas and Kwanza.  We will feature some perennial favorites: Duke Ellington’s version of the “Nutcracker Suite,” Louis Armstrong’s reading of “The Night Before Christmas,” The Modern Jazz Quartet’s version of “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” Count Basie’s version of “Jingle Bells” and Dexter Gordon’s version of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Chris

Jazz Artists of History With Major Birthdays In February; Tribute To Donald Byrd

By Feb 17, 2013
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Some jazz greats have major birthdays in February.  The February  Jazz Unlimited show will include reed players John Handy, Buddy DeFranco, Harold Land and Dexter Gordon and many others.  In addition we will have a tribute to jazz great Donald Byrd, who passed away February 4.

Check out my photos of some of the musicians heard on tonight's show.

>> Playlist

Jazz From Clubs On The Left Coast-Part II

By Oct 22, 2012

The Left Coast over the years has been the host to many great jazz clubs.  The October 21 show presents jazz recorded in clubs in San Francisco, Oakland, Santa Cruz and Seattle.  Some of the clubs are The Jazz Workshop, Yoshi's, Keystone Corner and the Blackhawk in the San Francisco Bay area and Jazz Alley and The Penthouse in Seattle.  We feature such musicians as the Ray Brown Trio, the Yerba Buena Jazz Band, Shelly Manne, Cannonball Adderley, Thelonious Monk, Henry Threadgill, John Coltrane and Pharoah Sanders.