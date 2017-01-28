Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, January 29, 2016 will be “Jazz Giants Born in January and February.” Jazz Giants are those musicians whose individuality makes them both instantly recognizable by their sound and revered for their inspiring playing. Among these giants are Henry "Red" Allen, Mildred Bailey, Frank Butler, Big Sid Catlett, Kenny Clarke, Curtis Counce, Tadd Dameron, Buddy DeFranco, Roy Eldridge, Jimmy Forrest, Stan Getz, Benny Golson, Dexter Gordon, Wardell Gray, Bobby Hutcherson, Milt Jackson, J. J. Johnson, James P. Johnson, Gene Krupa, Harold Land, Jay McShann, Myra Melford, James Moody, David Murray, "Tricky Sam" Nanton, Herbie Nichols, Flip Phillips, Max Roach, Sonny Stitt, Buddy Tate, Henry Threadgill, Juan Tizol, and Chick Webb.

The Slide Show contains photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

The Archive of this show will be available until the morning of February 8, 2016.

In this video, the SFJazz Collective plays Thelonious Monk's "Well, You Needn't" at the 2007 Java Jazz Festival. Dave Douglas (tp) Joshua Redman (ts) Miguel Zenon (as) Ande Heyward (tb) Rene Rosnes (p) Matt Penman (b) and Eric Harland (d)