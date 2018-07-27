Jazz Unlimited for July 31, 2016 will be “Jazz Giants for July and August.” Throughout its history, certain key musicians have heavily influenced the course of jazz. This month, the musicians will include Louis Armstrong, Count Basie, Lester Young, Charlie Christian, Jack Teagarden, Benny Carter, Bill Evans, Abbey Lincoln, Johnny Hodges, Hank Jones, Kenny Burrell, Charlie Parker, Oscar Peterson, Charlie Haden, Lee Morgan Steve Lacy and Albert Ayler. The music heard will span 76 years of jazz.

Here is a version of "Hello Dolly" by the Louis Armstrong All-Stars in Berlin in 1965. Louis Armstrong (tp, vcl) Eddie Shu (cl) Billy Kyle (p) Tyree Glenn (tb) Arvell Shaw (b) Danny Barcelona (d). Note the "little encores" at the end of the performance, somewhat like the "one more time" on Count Basie's "April in Paris."