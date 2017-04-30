Jazz Unlimited for April 30, 2017 will be “Jazz Giants for March and April.” The March and April Jazz Giants show features musicians who have changed the way we listen to jazz. The musicians heard on the show will be Bix Beiderbecke, Billie Holiday Ella Fitzgerald, Lionel Hampton, Ben Webster, Thad Jones, Gerry Mulligan, Carmen McRae, Gary Burton, Nat “King Cole, Pee Wee Russell, Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis, Johnny Griffin, Red Norvo, Randy Weston, Jim Hall, Paul Chambers, Charles Tolliver, Sarah Vaughan, Lennie Tristano, George Adams, Joe Henderson, Miles Davis, Michael Brecker, Charles Lloyd and Ornette Coleman.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

Here is Randy Weston playing his composition Portrait of F.E. Weston at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 1985