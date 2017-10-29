 Jazz Giants for September and October | St. Louis Public Radio
Jazz Giants for September and October

Jazz Unlimited for October 29, 2017 will be “Jazz Giants for September and October.”  Jazz giants are those musicians who have made exceptional contributions to jazz.  Our Jazz Giants show for September and October will present such musicians as Jimmy Blanton, Lester Bowie, Clifford Brown, Hamiet Bluiett, Ray Brown, John Coltrane, Dave Holland, Milt Jackson, Elvin Jones, Oliver Lake, Jelly Roll Morton, Art Pepper, Oscar Pettiford, Sonny Rollins, Horace Silver, Art Tatum and Gerald Wilson.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

Here is a video of Horace Silver (p) Bennie Maupin (ts) Bill Hardman (tp) Johnny Williams (b) and Billy Cobham (d) playing "Song For My Father" in 1968.

Lester Bowie
Clifford Brown
Dave Holland
Hamiet Bluiett
Horace Silver

