Jazz Unlimited for January 15, 2017 will be “Jazz From London.” Until 1950, American jazz groups were banned from working in England by the British Musicians Union. Since then, visiting American and other expatriate jazz musicians and groups have performed regularly in Britain. We will hear some of those recordings. The artists heard on this show will be Frank Sinatra, Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Don Byas, Fats Waller, Mary Lou Williams, the South African Chris McGregor and his Brotherhood of Breath, Jazz at the Philharmonic, Buddy Rich, Gene Harris, Chick Corea, Don Grolnick, Sonny Rollins, Keith Jarrett, George Russell, Sun Ra, Dewey Redman and Ornette Coleman.

The Slide Show has photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

Here is Ornette Coleman (as) performing "Lonely Woman" in Vienna in 2008. The other musicians are unidentified.