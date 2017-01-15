Related Program: 
Jazz From London

Jazz Unlimited for January 15, 2017 will be “Jazz From London.”  Until 1950, American jazz groups were banned from working in England by the British Musicians Union.  Since then, visiting American and other expatriate jazz musicians and groups have performed regularly in Britain.  We will hear some of those recordings.  The artists heard on this show will be Frank Sinatra, Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Don Byas, Fats Waller, Mary Lou Williams, the South African Chris McGregor and his Brotherhood of Breath, Jazz at the Philharmonic, Buddy Rich, Gene Harris, Chick Corea, Don Grolnick, Sonny Rollins, Keith Jarrett, George Russell, Sun Ra, Dewey Redman and Ornette Coleman.

The Slide Show has photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

Here is Ornette Coleman (as) performing "Lonely Woman" in Vienna in 2008.  The other musicians are unidentified.

Re-Imagining Of Familiar Tunes

By Nov 8, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for November 13, 2016 will be “Re-Imagining of Familiar Tunes.”  Great Jazz musicians are constantly re-imagining tunes in their own style.  We will examine three famous tunes, “King Porter Stomp,” “St.

The Music Of Mary Lou Williams

By May 14, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, May 15, 2016 will be “The Music of Mary Lou Williams.”  Piano prodigy Mary Lou Williams taught herself piano at the age of six and was playing professionally by age seven.  Discovered in Kansas City in 1929, she wrote hundreds of compositions and arrangements for many bands as well as playing powerful jazz piano.  In the early 1950’s, she became a devout Catholic and wrote three masses (two unrecorded).  Her “Mass for Peace,” also known as “Mary Lou’s Mass,” was commissioned by the Pontifical Commission on Peace and Justice in March of 1969.  We will hear

The Compositions Of Duke Ellington

By Apr 15, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

The Sunday, April 17  Jazz Unlimited will be “Compositions of Duke Ellington.”   April marks the 117thth birthday of one of our greatest composers, Duke Ellington.  We will hear music that includes a 1932 medley in stereo, a suite for a film on the horse racing paintings of Degas, a vocal of one of his pieces from “Such Sweet Thunder,” a tribute to Shakespeare.  Other artists on the show include Al Cohn, Benny Carter, Horace Silver, Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Brown, the Modern Jazz Quartet, Johnny O’Neal, Ella Fitzgerald, Clarinet Summit, Buell Neidlinger, McCoy Tyner, the Vienna Art Orchestra, J

Hits Of The 1960's

By Jan 3, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for January 3, 2016 will be “Hits of the 1960’s.”  Since around 1955, jazz musicians rarely play the hit pop tunes of their time.  The reason is that many of these tunes do not have interesting melodies or chord progressions sufficiently challenging for these musicians to play them.  Some of them did and those will be the ones used by these musicians, some even into the 2000’s.  This music will be played by Duke Ellington, Grant Green, Debbie Lennon, Oscar Peterson & Milt Jackson, Fred Hersch, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Roberta Flack, Dexter Gordon, the World Saxophone Q

The Compositions Of Duke Ellington

By Apr 12, 2015
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for April 12 will be “The Compositions of Duke Ellington.”   Duke Ellington was one of the great composers of the 20th century.  His work lives on by continual performances and recordings by many artists in many musical genres.  We will focus on some longer compositions played by the maestro and mainly lesser-known compositions by other artists including Brooks Kerr, the Empire Brass, Betty Roche, the Either/Orchestra, Kurt Elling, Dizzy Gillespie, Cannonball Adderley, the Concord Jazz Festival All-Stars, Ella Fitzgerald, Dr.