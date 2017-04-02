Jazz Unlimited for April 2, 2017 is “Jazz From London-Part 2.” A lot of exciting jazz was recorded in London by visiting American and other jazz musicians including British musicians and expatriates from other countries. We will present music from Duke Ellington’s Third Sacred Concert, John McLaughlin, Keith Jarrett and the Mahavishnu Orchestra, Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie, Cleo Laine, Quadrant, Stan Getz. Charles Tolliver, Stan Kenton, Chick Corea & Return to Forever, John McLaughlin, Art Pepper, Thelonious monk, Joe Harriot, Dizzy Gillespie & the United Nations Orchestra, Betty Carter, and a fusion between jazz and Indian music.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

This is a video of the Mahavishnu Orchestra (John McLaughlin (g) Jerry Goodman (vln) Jan Hammer (keys) Rick Laird (b) Billy Cobham (d)) playing "Meeting of the Spirits" and You Know, You Know" on the BBC in 1972