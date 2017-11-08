Jess Luther of 'I Went to a Show' highlights St. Louis musicians, premieres new music

Jess Luther, a music expert who’s among the founders of the local music blog I Went to a Show, continues to highlight local musicians across several genres.

Luther, who also works in business operations at St. Louis Public Radio, featured up and coming artists with producer Alex Heuer on Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air. Luther premiered songs from local musicians and talked about their collaborations with each other.

Paige Alyssa’s “Worth It”

Luther described Alyssa as an emerging artist in the R&B, soul and jazz scenes. She’s a singer, songwriter and producer. Luther played a sample of Alyssa’s track from her 2017 EP “Worth It.”

Alyssa’s next performance is on Nov. 25 at the Dark Room in Grand Center with the Mo E. Trio.

“She really is exploring her genre and it’s been a lot of fun to watch her these few times this year so far,” Luther said.

Essential Knots’ “Weight”

St. Louis on the Air premiered the song “Weight” by Essential Knots. Luther said the band is a relatively new act in town, and is led by Seth Porter, who local music fans might remember from the indie-pop band The Blind Eyes. Other members include Kevin Bachmann, Samuel Gregg, and Mike Schurk.

Luther said the young, experienced musicians are writing and playing smarter— more proficiently than ever. She first saw Essential Knots at the 2017 Open Highway Music Festival and was blown away by their set. The release of their debut record is expected in 2018.

Natalie Huggins’ “Little Black Heart”

Luther described Huggins as a “quadruple-threat.” She’s a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and music teacher. Her song “Little Black Heart” also premiered on St. Louis on the Air. Luther said Huggins’ contributions to St. Louis’ music scene are far and wide and that her versatility as a vocalist and player sets her apart.

Huggins moves effortlessly between punk-tinged rock n’ roll and reverts to classical training when educating young music students.

Essential Knots band member Kevin Bachmann is producing Huggins’ album at the Native Sound, a recording space on Cherokee Street, and will be released mid-2018.

Jenny Roques’ “Hawks”

Jenny Roques’ track “Hawks” is from her 2017 EP called “Burnin’ Moonlight.” Luther said Roques’ voice is incredible and has “that classic, country sound that’s modernized.”

Roques performs in Desire Lines, a harmonic duo and sometimes trio. She will lead Coat of Many Colors: A Tribute to Dolly Parton, a concert at Off Broadway on Dec. 1. While a tribute show in St. Louis isn’t rare – a show dedicated to a famous woman artist is.

The concert also features bands Little Rachel, Town Cars and Cassie Morgan. Each artist on the lineup will play a different genre of Parton’s original music.

I Went to a Show will host an upcoming event this Saturday, Nov. 11 featuring local bands Pretty Little Empire, Town Cars and Desire Lines.

Luther said she hopes to see more cross-genre collaborations in live shows, recordings and community events in 2018.

Listen below for premieres of local musicians' songs:

Listen to producer Alex Heuer talk with music expert, Jess Luther, about up and coming local musicians.

Related Events

I Went to a Show Welcomes Pretty Little Empire with support from Town Cars and Desire Lines

Saturday, November 11

Doors: 7:00 p.m.

Show: 8:00 p.m.

Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave, St. Louis, MO 63118

More information

Coat of Many Colors: A Tribute to the Music of Dolly Parton

Friday, December 1

Doors: 7:00 p.m.

Show: 8:00 p.m.

Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave, St. Louis, MO 63118

More information

