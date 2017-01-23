Join us on Feb. 22: Discussing the future of our city with the 2017 St. Louis City Mayoral Forum

This April, for the first time in 16 years, the City of St. Louis will elect a new mayor. St. Louis Public Radio, along with 13 other community and media organizations will host a mayoral forum in late February with candidates who qualify.

The forum will focus specifically on how to create a more racially equitable St. Louis by putting conversational emphasis on system issues that plague the St. Louis region. Emphasis will be placed on youth well-being and opportunity, neighborhood improvement, racial equity and leadership and management styles. The Forward Through Ferguson report will serve as a guide in crafting questions for candidates.

St. Louis on the Air will air excerpts of the event at a later date. You can also follow the event on Facebook Live from Nine Network.

Interested in joining us live for the forum? Here are the details:

What: 2017 St. Louis City Mayoral Forum

When: Wed., Feb. 22, 2017 from 6-9 p.m. Forum begins at 7 p.m.

Where: The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, MO., 63108

Tickets: Free, but registration is required. Click here for more information.

The Mayoral Forum will likely not include all candidates in the 2017 race. This is based on an inclusionary policy that requires candidates to meet all legally required filing requirements with the Missouri Ethics Commission, demonstrate evidence of an active campaign, and share money raised as a measure of interest. Candidates are able to petition for inclusion in the forum.