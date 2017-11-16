Join us: Medal of Honor recipient Flo Groberg discusses ‘8 Seconds of Courage’

Join St. Louis on the Air and Left Bank Books at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21 at UMSL at Grand Center for a live recording of the program.

Host Don Marsh will talk with retired U.S. Army Captain Florent “Flo” Groberg, a recipient of the Medal of Honor and author of the new book, “8 Seconds of Courage: A Soldier’s Story from Immigrant to the Medal of Honor.”

Groberg was awarded the Medal of Honor in November 2015 and became the first immigrant to receive the honor since the Vietnam War.

The event is free and open to the public. No tickets are needed. A book signing will follow the discussion, but proof of purchase from Left Bank Books will be required to enter the signing line.

