Join us Tuesday at 7: St. Louis journalist Sarah Kendzior in conversation with Don Marsh

Join St. Louis on the Air, Left Bank Books and Maryville Talks Books at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, at Left Bank Books. Host Don Marsh will talk with St. Louis-based freelance journalist and author Sarah Kendzior.

Kendzior is the author of “The View from Flyover Country: Dispatches from the Forgotten America.”

Many people have come to know Kendzior due to her robust Twitter presence as well as her prescient writing about the mood of America and prediction that Donald Trump would be elected president.

“The View from Flyover Country,” originally self-published in 2015, explores labor issues, racism, gentrification, media bias and other subjects that led to the election of Trump.

The event is free and open to the public. Proof of purchase of “The View from Flyover Country” from Left Bank Books will be required to enter the signing line.

The discussion will be recorded and broadcast at a later date as part of St. Louis on the Air.

Parking: Lot one block north; street parking (meters free after 7 p.m.). For directions and public transportation information, click here.

Related Information

What: St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh in conversation with Sarah Kendzior

Where: Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis, MO 63108

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, 2018

