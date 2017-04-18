 Jon Else discusses his new book about St. Louis filmmaker Henry Hampton, ‘True South’ | St. Louis Public Radio
Jon Else discusses his new book about St. Louis filmmaker Henry Hampton, ‘True South’

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air filmmaker and author Jon Else joined host Don Marsh to discuss his new book “True South: Henry Hampton and 'Eyes on the Prize,' the Landmark Television Series That Reframed the Civil Rights Movement." The book illuminates the man behind the groundbreaking civil rights documentary “Eyes on the Prize.”

Else was a series producer and cinematographer for "Eyes on the Prize."

