Joplin pastor sues Greitens over removal from State Education Board

A retired pastor and current chaplain for the Joplin police and fire departments is suing Gov. Eric Greitens for removing him from the State Board of Education.

Tim Sumners was appointed by the Republican governor and sworn in earlier this month. Greitens withdrew his appointment the day before a closed-door meeting last week, the purpose of which was to consider a removing state Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven.

That vote failed on a tie vote.

Sumners’ attorney, James Layton, said removing state board members requires a hearing. Layton, Missouri’s former solicitor general, added that they can only be removed for wrongdoing.

“In this instance, the governor purported to simply fire or remove Mr. Sumners from the Board without going through the process the statute requires and without having the basis that the statute requires,” Layton said.

Sumners is also seeking a temporary restraining order to block Jennifer Edwards from sitting on the State Board of Education. Greitens named Edwards as Sumners’ replacement shortly before last week’s failed vote to remove Vandeven. Another vote could be scheduled Friday.

“We’re taking steps to place it before a judge, but we don’t know when or whether that will happen,” Layton said.

Greitens has not yet responded to our requests for comment.

The suit and restraining order request has been assigned to Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green. Edwards and each member of the State Board of Education are named as defendants, along with Greitens.

Meanwhile, a second lawsuit was filed Tuesday by Laurie Sullivan, a school teacher from Springfield. Her suit alleges that the State Education Board violated Missouri’s Sunshine Law when it swore in Edwards shortly before the attempt to oust Vandeven.

