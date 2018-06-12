Journalists from Tajikistan visit St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Public Radio hosted four journalists from Tajikistan on Friday, June 3. Outreach Specialist Linda Lockhart coordinated the event.

The journalists were invited to the United States to participate in the Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program, arranged by World Learning in Washington, D.C. According to the Department of State, the program’s objectives include examining the rights and responsibilities of a free press in a democracy; observing operational practices, standards, and institutions of the media in the U.S.; gaining insights into the social, economic, and political structures of the U.S.; and exploring the impact of digital and social media on the availability and veracity of news.

The journalists include Khrushed Andamov, bureau chief of Radio Free Europe, Azorabek Azorabekov, Editor of Imruz, Sayfudin Dostiev, chief editor of USSR Newspaper, and Adolat Umarova, chief editor of Millat. Their goals ranged from gaining additional management and conflict resolution skills to raising a media outlet’s visibility and popularity, to seeing how news agencies use technology to increase revenue and audience interaction.

During the morning they spent at St. Louis Public Radio, they attended the editors’ morning news meeting with Executive Editor Shula Neuman; Newscast, Business, and Education Editor Maria Altman; Health, Science, and Arts & Culture Editor, David Cazares; Race, Identity, and Culture Editor Holly Edgell; and Politics Editor Fred Ehrlich. They later extended their conversations with Neuman, Edgell, and Editor of Digital and Special Projects Brian Hefferman. Altman gave them a tour of the station.

Lockhart spoke about the reciprocal value of programs like the International Visitor Leadership Program.

It was a wonderful experience to welcome to the station this group of journalists who were in town as part of a program of the World Affairs Council of St. Louis. Our staff was happy to talk with them about how we do what we do and show them around the station.