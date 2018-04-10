 Judge places partial gag order on participants in Greitens felony trial | St. Louis Public Radio

Judge places partial gag order on participants in Greitens felony trial

By 1 hour ago
  • Ed Dowd, defense attorney for Gov. Eric Greitens, speaks to reporters outside the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. March 26, 2018.
    Ed Dowd, defense attorney for Gov. Eric Greitens, speaks to reporters on March 26, outside the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. After a judge's order on Tuesday, he can't conduct press conferences like this until after a jury is seated.
    File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

The judge in Gov. Eric Greitens’ invasion of privacy trial is ordering attorneys, witnesses and parties to stop talking publicly about certain aspects of the case.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner sought and received an order from St. Louis Circuit Judge Burlison on Tuesday that prevents “counsel, the parties, and endorsed witnesses” from “making any public statements outside the courtroom regarding the identity of witnesses and their expected testimony, references to specific evidence to be offered at trial, and any personal belief in the defendant’s guilt or innocence.”

The order does not preclude statements “regarding the general nature of the law and the charge, scheduling information, the substance of court orders or rulings that are public record, and the contents or substance of any motions that are in the public record.” It also bars parties and legal counsel from conducting news conferences until after the jury is seated.

Burlison also ruled that he would have to approve any quotes from depositions from being publicly released in court filings. It comes a day after a defense filing that featured a quote from Greitens’ former lover about seeing a cell phone in a “dream,” which the woman’s attorney says misrepresents what she said in the multi-hour deposition.

It also comes after Greitens’ attorney, Ed Dowd, appeared on several media outlets this week to discuss his client’s case.

Gardner and Assistant Circuit Attorney Robert Dierker contended during the Tuesday afternoon hearing that Greitens’ attorneys were tainting the jury pool. Dierker added that the “media approach of the defense has reached a pitch.

Among other things, Greitens attorney Jim Martin questioned whether Burlison’s order would prevent the governor from responding to a House committee report that’s set to be released Wednesday. And another one of Greitens’ attorneys, Jack Garvey, said the defense motions served valid purposes.

While calling the House’s decision to release the report before trial “reckless,” Burlison said that he doubted he had any authority to control the General Assembly’s actions. He also said he “takes no position” on whether Greitens can respond to the report.

“I don’t want anything to taint the jury pool,” Burlison said during the hearing. “But I have constraints about power I do have.”

Gardner and an attorney for Greitens' former mistress declined to comment after the hearing, citing Burlison’s order. Dowd issued a statement acknowledging the gag order and alluding to Burlison’s “reckless” comment about the House committee.

One person who did talk to reporters was attorney Mark Sableman, who appeared on behalf of KMOV at Tuesday’s hearing.

“They’re still going to get information, because all the documents are still going to be filed publicly except for attachments,” said Sableman, who also represents St. Louis Public Radio. “They’re not going to get the attorneys in the case talking about the substance of discovery materials. The judge felt that would be too much and that would have a possibility of tainting the jury pool.

“But the public is still going to be able to follow the process, because every motion is still going to be filed,” he added. “Every hearing is still going to be open. So that’s our concern on behalf of the media and KMOV,  to make sure that the public can follow the process.”

Follow Jason on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Tags: 
Greitens Indictment
Ed Dowd
Rex Burlison
Eric Greitens
2018 Missouri General Assembly
Top Stories

Related Content

Governor’s attorneys say prosecutors misled grand jurors about the law

By Mar 20, 2018
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks with reporters in the Missouri Governor's Mansion on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.
File photo | Erin Achenbach I St. Louis Public Radio

Attorneys for Gov. Eric Greitens are again asking a judge to throw out the felony invasion of privacy charge against their client, saying grand jurors heard no evidence that he had committed a crime.

“In answering a grand juror’s concern about the lack of a photograph, Assistant Circuit Attorney Robert Steele, whether intentional or not, flagrantly misstated the applicable law — misleading the entire grand jury as to the essential elements of the crime on which it was asked to vote,” defense attorney James Martin wrote in a motion to dismiss filed late Monday. For that reason, he said, the charges should be dismissed.

Gardner alleges Greitens could have used text-erasing app in invasion of privacy case

By & Mar 23, 2018
Supporters greet Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner after the swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 6, 2017.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is alleging that Gov. Eric Greitens may have used a text-erasing app to transmit a photo of his former mistress.

That photo is at the center of Greitens’ felony invasion of privacy case, where he’s accused of taking a revealing photo of the woman without her consent.

Deadline extended for Missouri lawmakers investigating Greitens

By 23 hours ago
Gov. Eric Greitens, at top, faces a state House committee investigation. The panel members are shown in clockwise order: Rep. Jay Barnes, Rep. Don Phillips, Rep. Kevin Austin, Rep. Jeanie Lauer, Rep. Gina Mitten, Rep. Tommie Pierson Jr, Rep. Shawn Rhoads.
Office of Missouri House of Representatives, File photos | St. Louis Public Radio

The Missouri House committee investigating Gov. Eric Greitens now has more time to do so.

The deadline for the committee to wrap up its investigation and recommend action has been extended to May 18. That’s four days after the Republican governor’s trial for invasion of privacy is set to begin, and the last day of the 2018 legislative session.

Politically Speaking: Sen. Nasheed on why Democrats should want Greitens out now

By & Apr 9, 2018
Sen. Jamilah Nasheed
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies welcome back Sen. Jamilah Nasheed to the show for the fourth time.

Nasheed represents roughly half of the city of St. Louis. The Democratic official was first elected to her state Senate post in 2012, and was re-elected in 2016.

House committee will release Greitens report next week

By & Apr 5, 2018
Lt. Gov. Mike Parson introduces Greitens before he makes his State of the State address. (Jan 10, 2018)
Tim Bommel I House Communications

A House committee looking into the conduct of Gov. Eric Greitens will release its report to the public next week.

This comes as the committee is approaching a Sunday deadline to finish its work, which some of Greitens’ attorneys wanted to move.