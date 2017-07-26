 July 27 marks St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's 100th day in office; She discusses her tenure thus far | St. Louis Public Radio
July 27 marks St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's 100th day in office; She discusses her tenure thus far

By Jul 26, 2017
  • St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson just passed the mark of 100 days in office as mayor.
    St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson just passed the mark of 100 days in office as mayor. She joined St. Louis on the Air's Don Marsh to discuss her tenure thus far.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

July 27 marked the 100th day in office for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.

She joined St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh in-studio for the full hour on Thursday, discussing her accomplishments thus far, missed opportunities and what challenges she foresees ahead.

While on the program, she addressed:

  • Conditions and plans for St. Louis’ Medium Security Institution, also known as the Workhouse
  • The search for St. Louis' next police chief, to be completed by the end of 2017
  • Public safety and security
  • Vacant buildings and neighborhood development
  • Economic development, public transportation and the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency

Listen to the full interview here:

We also broadcast this interview on Facebook Live. You can watch an archived video version of the interview here:

