July 27 marks St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's 100th day in office; She discusses her tenure thus far

July 27 marked the 100th day in office for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.

She joined St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh in-studio for the full hour on Thursday, discussing her accomplishments thus far, missed opportunities and what challenges she foresees ahead.

While on the program, she addressed:

Conditions and plans for St. Louis’ Medium Security Institution, also known as the Workhouse

The search for St. Louis' next police chief, to be completed by the end of 2017

Public safety and security

Vacant buildings and neighborhood development

Economic development, public transportation and the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency

Listen to the full interview here:

We also broadcast this interview on Facebook Live. You can watch an archived video version of the interview here:

