 'Just lucky I survived': Bombardier remembers World War II | St. Louis Public Radio

'Just lucky I survived': Bombardier remembers World War II

By Nov 9, 2018
  • World War II veteran Ralph Goldsticker at his home in Creve Coeur.
    World War II veteran Ralph Goldsticker at his home in Creve Coeur.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Ralph Goldsticker doesn't consider himself a hero.

The 97-year-old World War II veteran says he was just a guy was doing his job like everyone else at the height of the war in 1944.

But his story, which he continues to share as Veterans' Day approaches, is the stuff of which heroes are made.

The Creve Coeur resident was flying bombing missions over Europe when he was 22. Goldsticker was the bombardier in a B-17 bomber. That's the person who sat in the plexiglass bubble in the nose of the plane, to get the best view of the targets.

He was part of a 10-member crew that flew 35 missions between May and October 1944, including two during D-Day on June 6 of that year.

"Took off at 2 in the morning and there were so many planes in the sky, we didn't drop our bombs 'til right before 7 o'clock on Sword Beach," Goldsticker recalled during a recent conversation at his Creve Coeur apartment.

"We got back around 9:30. Then they reloaded the planes and we got fed. And then we took off again," he said.

World War II veteran Ralph Goldsticker shows off his bomber jacket.
Credit Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Goldsticker and the other crew members spent 14-and-a-half hours in the air during the invasion that was considered a key turning point in the war. But despite the importance of those missions, the most intense bombing run he experienced came weeks later, when the B-17 was hit by German anti-aircraft fire.

"Our co-pilot was injured and we had more than 70 holes in the plane and lost two engines over Munich," Goldsticker said.

The co-pilot was wounded and had a hole in his upper-thigh about the size of a softball. Luckily, the plane was flying at 27,000 feet, where it was minus-40 degrees.

"The blood froze," Goldsticker said. "So that saved him."

And this is where the hero stuff really comes into play because the temperature warmed up as the plane went into lower altitudes.

"I held my hand on his thigh the last three-and-a-half hours to keep him from bleeding."

Alongside various medals, a photograph shows World War II veteran Ralph Goldsticker at age 21.
Credit Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Goldsticker said the copilot survived but needed 22 operations over four years.

It was the last flight for a crew that flew more than 30 bombing missions in less than 6 months. The military broke up the team and Goldsticker eventually became an instructor in Texas.

That's where he and hundreds of others celebrated when the war finally ended.

"And that night the whole town got drunk," he recalled. "We were happy ... wouldn't get shot at anymore."

Goldsticker grew up in University City. After the war, he came back to the St. Louis region and raised a family. He carved out a career in the clothing industry.

Today, he stays active by volunteering, playing cards with friends and speaking to students and community organizations throughout the area. But Goldsticker doesn't think sharing his experiences of more than 70 years ago is a big deal, especially for today's children.

He recalls how he would have felt at their age.

Ralph Goldsticker poses for a portrait in his bomber jacket at his Creve Coeur home.
Credit Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

"I was in grade school 75 years after the Civil War. It was ancient history to me then."

But people keep asking him to speak, so he obliges. And his story resonates in several areas of the St. Louis community. He was recently honored at a St. Louis Blues game.

"I'm honored that I'm being honored," he joked. "Many of us went through the same thing in combat where it was on the ground or in the air. I'm just lucky I survived."

The National World War II Museum in New Orleans reports more than 400,000 members of the U.S. military were killed during WWII.

Goldsticker feels very fortunate that he’s among those who made it home.

Follow Wayne Pratt on Twitter: @WayneRadio

Tags: 
Honor Flight
World War II
Audio Features
Top Stories

Related Content

The Life And Mirror Of A St. Louis Veteran

By Nov 10, 2014
Wayne Pratt / St. Louis Public Radio

Elmer Boehm's life is a story about war, survival, love and life-saving luck.

The World War II veteran is headed to Washington, D.C., on Veterans Day as part of the final Greater St. Louis Honor Flight of 2014.

“I just hope I can … I’m strong enough to make it. I’ll be 92 in January, but I’m still pumping around,” said Boehm during a recent interview at his home in Town and Country.

“It’s kind of an honor to go. It will be nice to see all these memorials that they put up for the various servicemen that have done a lot for their country.”

'The stories are almost unknown': The search for Holland's African-American liberators

By Oct 12, 2018
A Dutch historian is in St. Louis this week searching for information about 172 African-American soldiers who are buried or memorialized in the Netherlands American Cemetery, pictured here during a Memorial Day 2017 ceremony.
American Battle Monuments Commission

Some of the U.S. soldiers who helped liberate Holland in September 1944 during World War II never made it home, and many of them are buried or memorialized in the Netherlands American Cemetery. Those ranks include 172 African-American service members.

Dutch historian Sebastiaan Vonk's efforts to learn about their lives have taken him on a trip to St. Louis.

“There are a lot of veterans coming over each year [to the Netherlands], but the African-American veterans unfortunately have not been coming over a lot,” Vonk said on Friday’s St. Louis on the Air. “The stories are almost unknown. So that’s something that we, I guess you could say, want to get fixed and make sure that also their stories are told and also that their service is being honored.”

A noted architect’s journey from Japanese-American internment to Washington University in St. Louis

By Kelly Moffitt Feb 16, 2017
Dick Henmi is a noted St. Louis architect, best known for the so-called "flying saucer" building on Grand, but his journey to St. Louis started during a dark period of American history.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

If you don’t know Richard (Dick) Henmi by name, you definitely know one of his most iconic contributions to St. Louis’ architectural assembly: the so-called "flying saucer" building in Council Plaza off of Grand Boulevard. Henmi designed that building in 1967.