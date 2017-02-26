The Keys And Strings Hour (Compositions of Sonny Rollins) + New Music

Jazz Unlimited for February 26, 2017 will be “The Keys and Strings Hour + New Music.” The Keys and Strings Hour,” or the quieter side of jazz will feature Sonny Rollins compositions played by Joe Pass, Junko Onishi, Grant Green & Sonny Clark, Phineas Newborn, Jessica Williams, Tommy Flanagan, Fred Hersch and Mal Waldron. New music will feature a new release of a 1980 concert with Dizzy Gillespie and some bebop cohorts, Pedrito Martinez, the Ben Marklee Big Band playing Cedar Walton compositions, our own Fred Tompkins, Branford Marsalis & Kurt Elling, Jeremy Udden, Theo Bleckman, Michael Zilber, Gustavo Cortinas, and a group called Harriet Tubman.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

Here is a video of Kurt Elling (vcl), Ingrid Jensen (tp), Branford Marsalis (sop), Tia Fuller (as) Joey Calderazzo (p) Eric Revis (b) and Justin Faulkner (d) playing St. James Infirmary at the 2016 Monterey Jazz Festival.