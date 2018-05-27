 The Keys And Strings Hour (Miles Davis Tunes) Plus New Music | St. Louis Public Radio
Jazz Unlimited

The Keys And Strings Hour (Miles Davis Tunes) Plus New Music

Jazz Unlimited for May 27, 2018 will be  “The Keys and Strings Hour Plus New Music.”  The “Keys and Strings Hour” will feature some Miles Davis compositions played by the Turtle Island String Quartet, the Lynne Arriale Trio, Gary Burton, two Ray Brown trios, Mary Lou Williams, Harvie Swartz and the Stanley Clarke Trio with Hiromi.  New music will be heard in the last two hours and will feature two Grant Green discoveries, a David Liebman/John Stowell duet, the Toronto Jazz Orchestra, bassist Jeff Denson, the Cookers Quintet with Johnny O’Neal, an Aldean Farrugia/Joel Frahm duet, the Dave Douglas/Joe Lovano group “Soundprints,” Edward Simon, Sara Serpa and the CD “Your Queen Is A Reptile” by the Sons of Kemet.

The Slide Show has my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

Here is Soundprints with Dave Douglas (tp) Joe Lovano (ts) Lawrence Fields (p) Linda Oh (b) Joey Baron (d) playing "Spirits" at TSRI in San Diego in 2014.

